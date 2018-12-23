Pete Davidson Joins Machine Gun Kelly at His Show a Week After Suicide Concerns

"One of the most beautiful things last night was seeing @machinegunkelly and @Petedavidson on the same stage together," tweeted user @Abby_ltfu. "They have a beautiful friendship and it made my heart happy!"

"Good seeing pete Davidson with a genuine good smile on his face tonight," tweeted user @yuhasz13. "@machinegunkelly is the friend we all aspire to be #xxmas #idol #realfriend."

Another user tweeted that they ran into them at a restaurant.

Kelly and Davidson had bonded while filming their movie and the comic also starred in the rapper's music video "LOCO," released this summer.

Last Sunday, Kelly jumped on a plane to New York City to see Davidson, who has been open about his mental health struggles, after he posted on Instagram, "I really don't want to be on this earth anymore. I'm doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don't know how much longer I can last. All I've ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so." The comic later deleted his account.

Following a welfare check by police, Davidson made a brief appearance onstage during the live broadcast of SNL, then left NBC's studios and hung out with Kelly and two women.