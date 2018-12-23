Debby Ryan Is Engaged to Twenty One Pilots' Josh Dun: See Her Ring

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 23, 2018 7:46 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Debby Ryan, Josh Dun

Paul Redmond/WireImage

Debby Ryan is engaged!

The 25-year-old actress, known for her past main role on the Disney Channel series Jessie and current leading role on Netflix's controversial series Insatiable is set to wed Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun, 30, after dating him on and off since 2013.

Dun posted on his Instagram page this weekend photos of him proposing to a tearful Ryan and pics of her diamond engagement ring.

"I found a tree house in the woods in New Zealand and proposed to my girl," he wrote. "She my dude for life. I love you Debby."

"I said yes!" Ryan tweeted. "Well technically I said 'NO WAY' twice but I meant yes."

She also shared the musician's post on her Instagram Story, writing, "Prince of my life." 

Photos

Stars' Engagement Rings

"He flew my brother and sis-in-law to surprise me at our engagement dinner," she added.

"So happy for these gentlemen!" her brother, Chase Ryan, joked on his own account. 

The group celebrated with some red velvet cake.

Debby Ryan, Josh Dun, Proposal, Engagement, Ring

Instagram / Debby Ryan

Ryan and Dun began dating in 2013, spawning the couple's nickname "Jebby." They reportedly broke up about a year later, then sparked reconciliation rumors in late 2016. By 2018, their reunion was confirmed on social media.

"I'm in love and very happy," Ryan told the Sydney Morning Herald this past summer. "We've evolved and grown so much in our careers, in the relationship, as people since we first met. It's cool and special to have that support system and we are each other's biggest fans."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Engagements , Disney , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stormi Webster & Kylie Jenner's Cutest Moments of 2018

Holly Madison

How Holly Madison Rebuilt Her Life After Hugh Hefner—and How She's Rebuilding All Over Again

Devonte Hart, Hart Family Crash, True Crime

Abuse, Lies and Unspeakable Tragedy: The Horrifying True Story of Broken Harts

Carly Pearce, Michael Ray

Country Music Stars Carly Pearce and Michael Ray Are Engaged

Christina El Moussa, Ant Anstead

Christina El Moussa Marries Art Anstead in Secret Wedding

Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow Makes NSFW Comment About Kate Hudson's Many Cutting Boards

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Show Off the Newest Member of Their Family

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.