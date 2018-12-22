Christina El Moussa Marries Art Anstead in Secret Wedding

Christina El Moussa and Art Anstead are married!

According to People, the Christina on the Coast host and Anstead tied the knot in a secret "winter wonderland" ceremony at their home in Newport Beach, Calif. on Saturday.

The magazine reports that 70 guests met at their home for what they believed to be an outing on charter buses to the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade. Instead of watching a boat parade, the guests witnessed El Moussa and Anstead exchange their "I do's" at an altar in their front yard.

Anstead told People, "We wanted to make it about the kids. It's the six of us. We're a blended family so it was really important for them to be a part of it."