Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Show Off the Newest Member of Their Family

There's a new baby in the Bieber family...but it's not what you think!

On Saturday, Hailey Baldwin posted photos and videos on her Instagram Story that showed off her and Justin Bieber's cute new dog, Oscar Bieber. In one video, Baldwin filmed the little pup running around their bed while Bieber used his hands as a makeshift toy and played with Oscar. In another photo, Oscar was fast asleep next to Baldwin with his paw right underneath his face.

Aww!

The "Sorry" singer shared a picture on his Instagram Story of Oscar inside a little fenced-in area with his bed and a bowl of dog food and water sitting elegantly on a place mat. "Merry christmas from Oscar," he wrote.