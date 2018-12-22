Jenelle Evans Hospitalized Days After Husband David Eason's Brush With the Law

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Dec. 22, 2018 1:58 PM

Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans underwent a procedure on Friday, just days after her husband David Eason's most recent brush with the law.

The Teen Mom 2 star posted on social media during and after her hospitalization. On Friday afternoon, she shared a picture of herself in a hospital bed hooked up to IVs and captioned it, "Had biopsies done everywhere today. #Wishmeluck."

Later on Friday, she took to Twitter to provide a few more answers as to why she spent some time in the hospital. "If you've been keeping up or not with my health... I went in for another endoscopy today, wish me luck on my results," she tweeted. "I just want to travel on a plane and be ok."

According to the Mayo Clinic, an endoscopy "is a procedure used to visually examine your upper digestive system with a tiny camera on the end of a long, flexible tube."

It's been an eventful week for Evans and Eason and their family.

On Dec. 19, Eason got into trouble with the police after illegally towing a truck. According to a video he posted on YouTube, the car was preventing him from getting to his boat, so he moved the car himself. "Learn the right way to deal will a$$holes who think it's cool to block you in a parking space," he wrote on his YouTube page in the description section for the video. "Good thing my trailer has a folded tongue that allowed me to get my truck out so I can tow him out of the way, in order to move my boat."

On Friday, a man named Terry Hill announced he would be pressing charges against Eason because of the incident. According to Wilmington, N.C.'s WECT, Hill initially turned down pressing charges against the reality TV star, but then changed his mind after discussing the event with his wife.

"I'm going to try to do my best to be a law-abiding citizen, and he needs to do the same thing," Hill told WECT. "From the reports I looked at and the videos I've seen, somebody has got to stop him. He's going to cause a lot of trouble."

Evans was hospitalized in October after police responded to an alleged assault call at her home. Evans' rep told People on Oct. 18 that she tripped and fell by a fire pit. On Oct. 19, however, Evans told E! News the police presence at her house was a "drunk and dramatic misunderstanding."

According to the 911 call that TMZ posted on the 19th, she said, "My name is Jenelle Eason...and my husband, he just assaulted me. He pinned me down on the ground...in the yard and I think I heard my f--king collarbone crack. I can't move my arm."

A day later on Oct. 20, Eason posted on social media that he and his wife "have never been happier!"

