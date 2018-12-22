Drew Barrymore Showcases 25-Pound Weight Loss

Instagram / Drew Barrymore
by Corinne Heller | Sat., Dec. 22, 2018 10:30 AM
Instagram / Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore has revealed that she has lost 25 pounds in three months, thanks partially to the help of a trainer, after struggling with her weight for a while and even being mistaken for a pregnant woman.
The 43-year-old 5'4" actress, who currently stars on Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet, and mother of two recently shared before and after photos of her body transformation on Instagram and gave a shout-out to Marnie Alton of Barre Belle.
"#TheWayItLooksToUs: WELLNESS ... @marniealton When I look at Instagram, I am made to think I should be at my best self," Barrymore wrote. "But most days, I lack consistency due to real life. Solution: with the right people (@marniealton) we can make our goals a reality..."
"Here is me in a before pose and then 25 pounds later in the same place," she said. "You can tell my face is so much thinner! This takes me so much work. Diet and exercise and fighting like a lion for it! Damn you genetics! And yet thank you for all the good stuff. I love where I come from (JOHN ETHEL LIONEL) and whatever package it comes in. I just know that I have the control to be what I want. Even if it is hard AF!"
She also shared a photo of her working out while wearing a leg cast.
"At least I know there are experts I can turn to for help," Barrymore wrote. "I mean look at what Marnie helped me do in three months! When i have time off in 2019...I'm comin for ya! PS may I just say I want to be these ladies on the front page. You are my spirit animals and my goal posts!"
Barrymore said on The Late Late Show With James Corden in March that when she first started filming Santa Clarita Diet in 2016, she weighed 45 pounds and her life was "kind of falling apart." That year, she and Will Kopelman split after three years of marriage. She said she asked showrunner Victor Fresco if she could lose 20 pounds over the course of the show and that he agreed. Her weight yo-yo'd.
"I let myself go, 'cause when I'm doing the show, I'm a vegan and I barely eat anything...and I work out almost every day and it's so healthy and it gets you euphoric and then it's like food poisoning, you think you will never want to eat again and before you know it, you're just pigging out with the feed bag strapped to your face. And I'm a foodie and I love food and I travel the world for food, so I get heavy again between the show."
Barrymore said her mother asked her, 'Have you considered cool sculpting?' She also said her daughter Olive loves to pat her belly.
"I'm walking out of a restaurant with a bunch of my mom friends and we all have kids, so there are kids running around the restaurant on their way out, and this woman stops me," Barry more continued. "And she is like, 'God, you have so many kids.' I was like, 'I just have two.' She said, 'Well, and you're expecting, obviously.' And I literally looked at her and I go, 'No, I'm just fat right now.' And I walked out of the restaurant and I'm not gonna lie, I was like, 'Oh man, that's rough.'"
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?