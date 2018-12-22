Kylie Jenner Wears Sexy Feathered Dress on Night Out With BFF Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner

SPW / SplashNews.com

Kylie Jenner turned heads in a sexy, glam and eclectic look while out with her bestie Jordyn Woods on Friday night.

The two hung out at Soho House in Hollywood. The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and cosmetics mogul, who is on track to become the youngest self-made billionaire, wore a white, ruched Magda Butrym tefe off-the-shoulder mini dress with turkey and ostrich feathers, which retails for $2,120, paired with beige satin strappy pumps and a gold purse. She wore her blond hair in a ponytail.

Jenner's dress brought to mind the white, off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood dress that her sister Kim Kardashian sported at the 2017 Met Gala.

Photos

Kylie Jenner's Best Looks

Woods wore a long, black, semi-sheer spaghetti strap dress, paired with peeptoe pumps and a red purse. She also showcased her new front teeth; she had had her famous gap closed.

A day earlier, Jenner and Woods attended the reality star's Travis Scott's Astroworld tour concert in Los Angeles, wearing a pinstripe blazer dress and Nike sneakers.

"We'll get married soon," Scott, who shares baby girl Stormi Webster with Jenner, told Rolling Stone in a recent interview. "I just gotta sturdy up—I gotta propose in a fire way."

