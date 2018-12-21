Orlando Brown Wears Snake Eye Contacts for Dr. Phil Intervention: 7 Shockers

6. Getting Sober: Earlier this year, in separate incidents, Brown was arrested for trespassing in Las Vegas after allegedly breaking into a restaurant.

"That was trespassing on basically my own property. I own a restaurant with my parents," Brown told Dr. Phil. "It's called Legends of the Strip...They dropped everything and dismissed the whole case. All my cases for that matter. Before that, it was weed and then I got into an argument with my girlfriend. They tried to pin a domestic on me."

Also this year, the actor was arrested for alleged felony drug possession and misdemeanor charges of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and obstructing a public officer, and for alleged battery against a spouse following a verbal confrontation with his girlfriend and his girlfriend's mother. He struck a plea deal in the latter case. In September, Brown entered a treatment facility for mental health and substance abuse issues.

"A lot of drinking is what happened," Brown told the host. "I was drinking a lot. I just found myself in a dark place because I couldn't really find everybody. It's kinda like looking for your keys, when you stop looking, they're right there type of deal. I started to realize what was in front of me. From there, now I'm good."

"Back then it was the drinking, a binge of...vodka, any kind of vodka that I could get my hands on, along with some drugs, heavily medicated with marijuana at the time," he continued. "Not only that, but you still got the crystal meth incident that I had. I started to sell it essentially, but you know, just the influence and the demons that come with that drug, you know, kind of took over. So I'm glad I kicked that. So today I'm glad to say I'm four years sober. It's been quite a journey."