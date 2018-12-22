What Happened to Jodi Huisentruit: Inside the Ongoing Search for Answers After an Iowa News Anchor Vanished Without a Trace

Something happened to Jodi Huisentruit. Exactly what remains a mystery.

The 27-year-old from Long Prairie, Minn., had found her way to Mason City, Iowa, the latest of several stops she'd made on the traditional broadcast-journalist path from market to increasingly bigger market. She was a morning anchor at KIMT-TV, serving north central Iowa and southeastern Minnesota, and was up before dawn every day in time for DayBreak at 6 a.m. She aspired to go national one day.

"She wanted to be famous," childhood friend Kim Feist told 48 Hours.

On June 27, 1995, DayBreak producer Amy Kuns called Huisentruit at home shortly after 4 a.m. to see why she wasn't at work yet, as she was usually there closer to 3 a.m.

"I called her twice. I talked to her and woke her up that first time," Kuns remembered in a 2011 interview with WFLA news anchor Josh Benson, who co-founded FindJodi.com with journalist Gary Peterson. "The second time, it just rang and rang. I don't remember the times. I had obviously woken her up. She asked what time it was. I told her. She said she'd be right in."

Kuns asked Benson to check the police report for the exact time she called, but if memory served it was 4:10 a.m. She was the last person known to have spoken to Huisentruit before she disappeared into thin air.