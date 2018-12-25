Coats To Complete Your Party Look

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Dec. 25, 2018

Truth be told, you've put a lot of time and thought into your party look.

And you're right to because what you wear represents you. But let's take a beat and remember that it's prime winter time, shall we? What we mean is that it's cold outside. So while we're big fans of that pretty pink party dress, you're going to need a stylish coat to top off your look.

But in this instance your regular doesn't parka doesn't feel special enough. So what does? These party approved coats, of course!

TOPSHOP Vinyl Puffer Jacket

BUY IT: TOPSHOP Vinyl Puffer Jacket, $110

Unreal Fur MADAM BUTTERFLY FAUX FUR JACKET

BUY IT: Unreal Fur MADAM BUTTERFLY FAUX FUR JACKET, $339 at Revolve

TIGER MIST Bridget Faux Fur Puffer Jacket

BUY IT: TIGER MIST Bridget Faux Fur Puffer Jacket, $159 at Nordstrom

MAJORELLE RYDER JACKET

BUY IT: MAJORELLE RYDER JACKET, $258 at Revolve

AVEC LES FILLES Windowpane Faux Fur Coat

BUY IT: AVEC LES FILLES Windowpane Faux Fur Coat, $239 at Nordstrom

J.O.A. TEDDY COAT

BUY IT: J.O.A. TEDDY COAT, $188 at Revolve

KENDALL + KYLIE Double Breasted Plaid Wool Blend Coat

BUY IT: KENDALL + KYLIE Double Breasted Plaid Wool Blend Coat, $295 at Nordstrom

REFORMATION Barton Wool Blend Coat

BUY IT: REFORMATION Barton Wool Blend Coat, $288 at Nordstrom

J.CREW Daphne Tweed Topcoat

BUY IT: J.CREW Daphne Tweed Topcoat, $195 at Nordstrom

EILEEN FISHER Double Breasted Plaid Alpaca Blend Coat

BUY IT: EILEEN FISHER Double Breasted Plaid Alpaca Blend Coat, $349 at Nordstrom

TAHARI T Tahari Wool Blend Belted Wrap Coat

BUY IT: TAHARI T Tahari Wool Blend Belted Wrap Coat, $174 at Nordstrom

LIDDIE GREY FAUX FUR SHAGGY CROPPED JACKET

BUY IT: LIDDIE GREY FAUX FUR SHAGGY CROPPED JACKET, $88 at PrettyLittleThing

RUST CORD BELTED OVERSIZED JACKET

BUY IT: RUST CORD BELTED OVERSIZED JACKET, $88 at PrettyLittleThing

AMARIA NUDE SHAGGY FAUX FUR JACKET

BUY IT: AMARIA NUDE SHAGGY FAUX FUR JACKET, $70 at PrettyLittleThing

BLACK PU AVIATOR JACKET

BUY IT: BLACK PU AVIATOR JACKET, $120 at PrettyLittleThing

AMARIA BLACK SHAGGY FAUX FUR JACKET

BUY IT: AMARIA BLACK SHAGGY FAUX FUR JACKET, $105 at PrettyLittleThing

The North Face ACONCAGUA JACKET II

BUY IT: The North Face ACONCAGUA JACKET II, $160 at Revolve

AMUSE SOCIETY AMUSE SOCIETY WAYLON FAUX FUR JACKET

BUY IT: AMUSE SOCIETY AMUSE SOCIETY WAYLON FAUX FUR JACKET, $205 at Revolve

Capulet LINA FAUX FUR PUFFER

BUY IT: Capulet LINA FAUX FUR PUFFER, $297 at Revolve

Got to be honest: We love this look on you.

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

