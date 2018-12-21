Cardi B and Offset Vacation in Puerto Rico Together Weeks After Split

It looks as if Cardi Bis slowly but surely letting Offset back into her life. 

The hip-hop stars appear to be soaking up the sun in Puerto Rico, according to photos shared on social media. A source previously told E! News that the on-again, off-again lovebirds planned to spend Christmas together for the sake of their 5-month-old daughter Kulture

In a snapshot published by TMZ, Cardi is all smiles as she clutches on to Offset on the back of a jet ski. The white bikini she rocked in the photo matches the same one she modeled in her Instagram Stories just hours prior. Additionally, Offset posted photos of the same jet ski on his own social media accounts. And later this evening, Cardi is set to perform at the Electric Holiday music festival in San Juan.

Case closed, right?

In early December, 26-year-old Cardi announced her split from the Migos emcee when proof of his alleged infidelity made its way to the internet. Since then, Offset has made several (very public) attempts to win his wife's forgiveness. 

Most recently, Offset crashed her headlining performance at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles, complete with a cake and display of 2,000 white and red roses from Venus ET Fleur, worth $15,000, displaying the plea "Take Me Back Cardi."

Cardi B, Instagram

Cardi B/Instagram

Our insider said Cardi was "not pleased" by the gesture, but "understands where he is coming from and appreciates that he is trying." 

As for what led the "Money" songstress to ultimately decide to reunite with Offset over the holidays, the source shared, "Cardi B wants Offset to be a part of Kulture's life and wants him to spend Christmas with his daughter. It's Kulture's first Christmas and it means a lot to Cardi to have the family together."

So can fans expect the duo to officially reconcile under the mistletoe? Not so fast. 

Another source previously told E! News, "She isn't ready to take him back. Cardi is trying to keep focused and keep her head clear until she figures out what she wants to do."

