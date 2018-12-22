Is North West Dreaming of a Squishy Christmas? Kim Kardashian Spills All About Her Daughter's Tree

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Sat., Dec. 22, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

North West is one lucky little girl.

In this bonus footage from Kim Kardashian's visit to Busy Tonight, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed the sweet holiday surprise she had arranged for her oldest child.

"I got North an all Squishy tree with ornaments that are Squishies," Kanye West's wife shared with Busy Philipps. "She's gonna be in heaven when we decorate it tomorrow."

However, North's Christmas tree might have some competition as Busy revealed that her daughter Cricket has a similar tree setup. "She's got one of those white trees," the Dawson's Creek alum revealed. "And it's all unicorns and purple and Squishies and all that stuff."

Looks like we've discovered the hot new trend among celebrities' offspring!

Photos

Busy Tonight's Celebrity Guests

Nonetheless, it wasn't surprising to hear about North's fabulous tree as the Kardashian-Jenners are known for taking Christmas very seriously.

While Kris Jenner has traditionally thrown an epic Christmas Eve bash for her family and famous friends, it appears the Wests have been tasked with the party planning this year.

"Because we're throwing the Christmas Eve party this year, I feel like I have to get the teams in to figure it out and really step it up," Kim confessed about her decoration plans. "We're usually really simple, just like twinkle lights but not a lot of decorations…so I gotta figure it out."

Christmas wasn't the only topic discussed at length as Busy made sure to ask about selfies, social media and so much more. Be sure to catch it all in the clip above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Busy Tonight , Kardashians , E! Shows , Holidays , Kim Kardashian , Busy Philipps , North West , Family , Late Night , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Chicago West

Khloe Kardashian Proves Kim Kardashian Is One Sweet Auntie to True Thompson

Kim Kardashian, MJ

Kim Kardashian Jokes About Grandma MJ's 2-Month Marriage: "Kinda Sounds Familiar"

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Travis Scott Wants to Marry Kylie Jenner "Soon"

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, 2018 MTV Music Video Awards, VMAs

Why Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Just Might Be Ready for Marriage

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Versace Show

Kim Kardashian Bares a Bikini—and Major Birkin Collection—in Sexy New Photo

Keeping Up with the Kardashians, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Winners

The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Are Shutting Down Their Apps

ESC: Kim Kardashian, CFDA 2018

Kim Kardashian Sparkles in a Completely Sheer and Sexy Dress

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.