Is North West Dreaming of a Squishy Christmas? Kim Kardashian Spills All About Her Daughter's Tree

North West is one lucky little girl.
In this bonus footage from Kim Kardashian's visit to Busy Tonight, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed the sweet holiday surprise she had arranged for her oldest child.
"I got North an all Squishy tree with ornaments that are Squishies," Kanye West's wife shared with Busy Philipps. "She's gonna be in heaven when we decorate it tomorrow."
However, North's Christmas tree might have some competition as Busy revealed that her daughter Cricket has a similar tree setup. "She's got one of those white trees," the Dawson's Creek alum revealed. "And it's all unicorns and purple and Squishies and all that stuff."
Looks like we've discovered the hot new trend among celebrities' offspring!
Nonetheless, it wasn't surprising to hear about North's fabulous tree as the Kardashian-Jenners are known for taking Christmas very seriously.
While Kris Jenner has traditionally thrown an epic Christmas Eve bash for her family and famous friends, it appears the Wests have been tasked with the party planning this year.
"Because we're throwing the Christmas Eve party this year, I feel like I have to get the teams in to figure it out and really step it up," Kim confessed about her decoration plans. "We're usually really simple, just like twinkle lights but not a lot of decorations…so I gotta figure it out."
Christmas wasn't the only topic discussed at length as Busy made sure to ask about selfies, social media and so much more. Be sure to catch it all in the clip above!