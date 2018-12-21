Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag Renew Their Wedding Vows

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are officially a Mr. and Mrs.—again!

The reality TV stars renewed their vows on Wednesday, Dec. 19 during an intimate outdoor ceremony along the coastline of Santa Barbara, Calif. 

In photos obtained by E! News, 32-year-old Heidi looked every inch a blushing bride in a white mini-dress with a sheer tulle skit and bedazzled belt and neckline. She carried a large bouquet of white and pink roses. Meanwhile, Spencer, 35, wore a classic black suit. It also appeared as if the social media personality rocked one of his signature crystals around his neck.

A source tells E! News that camera crews for The Hills: New Beginnings were present for the beachside festivities, which will be televised on the upcoming revival of the classic reality television series. Attendees included new cast members Mischa Bartonand Brandon Lee, as well as Stephanie PrattWhitney PortAudrina PatridgeFrankie Delgado, his wife Jennifer DelgadoJason Wahler and wife Ashley Wahler

"The ceremony was not a formal event," explains the insider. "Most people came in cocktail attire."

The longtime lovebirds first eloped in Mexico in 2008. Months later, "Speidi"—as fans affectionally dubbed the dynamic during their days on The Hills—exchanged vows during an elaborate wedding ceremony in Southern California. Then in 2010, the couple gathered for another, more private vow renewal ceremony. 

In Oct. 2017, Heidi and Spencer became parents to a baby boy they named Gunner Stone

Ahead of their 10-year anniversary, Heid told E! News of their celebration plans, "We are going to renew our vows. We'll have Gunner there and it'll be really fun!" 

The former bestie of Lauren Conrad further reflected on her and Spencer's journey together in a heartfelt social media post, writing at the time, "Happy 10 year anniversary my love!!!! Life just keeps getting better. So fun thinking back over the past years and how much we have been through. Thick and thin we truly are a team. Thank you for our beautiful son and so excited to expand our family and see what God has in store." 

Congratulations to the happy couple! 

The Hills: New Beginnings will premiere in 2019 on MTV. 

—Additional reporting by Spencer Lubitz

