Sandra Bullock Is a Festive Beauty in Red and More Best Dressed Stars

Hollywood is officially in the holiday spirit with epic, festive fashion.

While many have turned indoors to spend time with family, the release of Bumblebee, Second Act, Bird Box and Roma have encouraged stars to step on to the red carpet. The result is mesmerizing with wonderful gowns and holidays hues at the forefront.

Case in point: Sandra Bullock, who stars in the Netflix thriller Bird Box. For a screening in New York, the star wore a Martin Grant gown, which features a halter neckline, cutouts and a ruffled skirt.

Other actresses with starring roles, such as Hailee Steinfeld andJennifer Lopez also turned heads with stunning fashion off of the red carpet. Dressing in their season's best during their press tours. It was a fabulous for fashion.