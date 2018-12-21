James Corden's Famous Friends Come Together for a Holly, Jolly Christmas Carpool Karaoke

YouTube
by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Dec. 21, 2018 10:42 AM
YouTube
Prepare yourselves for some serious Christmas magic.
For those still stuck at the office or trapped in holiday traffic, we have a special video for you that is sure to brighten up your Friday.
The genius minds at The Late Late Show With James Corden were able to create a festive edition of Carpool Karaoke. Spoiler alert: They did not disappoint.
From the very beginning, James Corden sets the mood with a festive holiday sweater and plenty of gifts in the backseat. What comes next is a handful of famous faces ready to jingle all the way in the passenger seat.
Kicking off with Michael Buble, the pair bust out into "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)."
And within minutes, James is joined by Adam Levine, Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Christina Aguilera, Paul McCartney, Barbra Streisand and Migos.
"Happy Hanukkah! Happy Holidays! Happy Christmas! Happy Kwanza," James shared. "Have a great time everyone. That's what we're trying to say."
In less than a day, the video has already obtained more than 1.1 million views. In other words, James is basically the late-night elf America needed.
The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. on CBS.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?