Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Adele Secretly Spread Holiday Cheer

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Dec. 21, 2018 9:21 AM

Meghan Markle,Prince Harry, Adele

Andrew Parsons/REX/Shutterstock;Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

Fancy seeing you here!

On Thursday, pregnant Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry made an under-the-radar pre-holiday visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen, a communal kitchen at the Al Manaar Centre in London, to support the women with whom the Duchess of Sussex co-authored a fundraising cookbook to help the families of the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire. And guess who else showed up? Adele!

It is unclear if the couple interacted with the singer. Meghan has visited the kitchen before, while this was Harry's first visit.

One of the chefs, Munira Mahmoud, shared on Instagram photos of herself and other women at the event with Adele.

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

"Had pleasure cooking for Adele Laurie Blue," she wrote. "2 days in a row wow.... What a blessing ... She beautiful kind and very Humble Lady... #love, #respect,#beauty, # food, #cooktogether ,#justiceforgrenfell , #foreverinourheart."

No photos of Meghan and Harry at the event were made public.

Harry, Adele and Prince William and Kate Middleton had all attended a national memorial service for the 71 victims of the tragedy last December. A day after the fire, Adele and husband Simon Konecki had comforted mourners at a vigil held on the site. Days later, the singer dropped by a fire station to thank firefighters for their work and also offered them cake.

