Barack Obama Stars in New Hamilton Song Remix: Listen to It Here

Guess who?

Lin-Manuel Miranda has for the past year released a new Hamilton-themed song every month as part of a HamilDrops series. His final installment, "One Last Time (44 Remix)," dropped on Thursday and features none other than former President Barack Obama reciting Alexander Hamilton's spoken lyrics, which come directly from George Washington's 1796 farewell address.

The song also features Hamilton star Christopher Jackson as the first U.S. president, who begins to sing along with Hamilton, as well as gospel singer BeBe Winans. "One Last Time" pays homage to ​will.i.am's song "Yes We Can," which was released to support of Obama's 2008 presidential campaign.

"Though, in reviewing the incidents of my administration, I am unconscious of intentional error, I am nevertheless too sensible of my defects not to think it probable that I may have committed many errors," Obama recites in Miranda's "One Last Time" remix. "I shall also carry with me the hope that my country will view them with indulgence and that after 45 years of my life dedicated to its service with an upright zeal, the faults of incompetent abilities will be consigned to oblivion, as I myself must soon be to the mansions of rest."