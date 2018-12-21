Chef Who Found Anthony Bourdain Dead Remembers His "Loyal" Friend

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Dec. 21, 2018 7:42 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Anthony Bourdain, Eric Ripert

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

As the year comes to a close, Anthony Bourdain's memory lives on. 

The beloved chef and TV personality committed suicide in June, sending shockwaves through his many fans and friends around the world. Among them was fellow revered chef Éric Ripert, who found Bourdain unresponsive in his hotel room in France, where the Parts Unknown host had been working on an upcoming episode. 

While Bourdain is no longer with us, Ripert's memory of him remains crystal clear. "Anthony was a very loyal friend, very noble, very generous with his fans," he told Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin on Today Friday. 

"I have never seen someone so generous and spending so much time with them, signing books, taking pictures everywhere in the street or when he was doing book signings, you would see a line with a thousand people and until the last one, he would stay there," the Le Bernardin chef remembered. 

Photos

Anthony Bourdain: A Life in Pictures

Of course, anyone who knew Bourdain can't talk about him with acknowledging the impact he made on viewers through his travel shows. 

"He was very curious. We were with him on television. He was taking us on his trips," Ripert pointed out. "His curiosity was contagious."

As the chef poignantly concluded, "We traveled the world with Anthony."

His work on the show was posthumously honored this year with two 2018 Emmy Awards—one for Outstanding Writing for Nonfiction Programming and another for Outstanding Informational Series or Special. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Anthony Bourdain , Death , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Teresa Giudice, WWHL

Teresa Giudice Shades RHONJ Alums Jacqueline Laurita and Caroline Manzo on WWHL

James Corden

James Corden's Famous Friends Come Together for a Holly, Jolly Christmas Carpool Karaoke

Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry

Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Burns Gift From Kailyn Lowry in Bizarre Video

Busy Philipps, Busy Tonight

Awww! Busy Philipps Is All Tears After Oprah Winfrey Surprisingly Calls Into Busy Tonight

Kelsey Berreth, fiance

Fiancé of Missing Colorado Mom Kelsey Berreth Arrested and Charged With Murder

Gotham

The Dark Knight Is Rising In Explosive Gotham Final Season Trailer

Meghan Markle,Prince Harry, Adele

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Adele Secretly Spread Holiday Cheer

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.