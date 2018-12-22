Our Favorite Puffer Jackets

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Dec. 22, 2018 3:30 AM
It's chilly outside, we don't have to tell you that.
We probably also don't need to alert you to the fact that you're going to need a jacket if you plan to be outdoors for long. Even if you're just going from one building to the next, you need a jacket. So what kind of coverup should you spend on? There are tons of winter-approved options, but there is one standout trend we think you should get onboard with. That's right, we're talking about the puffer jacket.
From cropped to oversized, here are a few currently drooling over.
BUY IT: MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS Packable Quilted Down Jacket, $166 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: SANCTUARY JUST CHILL CROPPED PUFFA JACKET, $199 at Revolve
BUY IT: SOMETHING NAVY Faux Leather Puffer Coat, $259 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: PATAGONIA Downtown Waterproof 600-Fill Power Down Jacket, $279 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: THE NORTH FACE Metropolis II Hooded Water Resistant Down Parka, $289 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: UO Mae Hooded Puffer Jacket, $99 at Urban Outfitters
BUY IT: ASOS DESIGN Petite ultimate puffer in velvet with funnel neck, $87 at Asos
Gosh, that puffer sure looks good on you.
