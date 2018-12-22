Our Favorite Puffer Jackets

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Dec. 22, 2018 3:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
E-comm: Our Favorite Puffer Jackets

It's chilly outside, we don't have to tell you that.

We probably also don't need to alert you to the fact that you're going to need a jacket if you plan to be outdoors for long. Even if you're just going from one building to the next, you need a jacket. So what kind of coverup should you spend on? There are tons of winter-approved options, but there is one standout trend we think you should get onboard with. That's right, we're talking about the puffer jacket.

From cropped to oversized, here are a few currently drooling over.

E-comm: Our Favorite Puffer Jackets

The North Face GOTHAM JACKET II

BUY IT: The North Face GOTHAM JACKET II, $230 at Revolve

E-comm: Our Favorite Puffer Jackets

TOPSHOP Rainbow Puffer Jacket

BUY IT: TOPSHOP Rainbow Puffer Jacket, $110 at Nordstrom

E-comm: Our Favorite Puffer Jackets

LOVERS + FRIENDS RIPLEY PUFFER

BUY IT: LOVERS + FRIENDS RIPLEY PUFFER, $168 at Revolve

Article continues below

E-comm: Our Favorite Puffer Jackets

About Us KORA PUFFER JACKET

BUY IT: About Us KORA PUFFER JACKET, $86 at Revolve

E-comm: Our Favorite Puffer Jackets

MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS Packable Quilted Down Jacket

BUY IT: MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS Packable Quilted Down Jacket, $166 at Nordstrom

E-comm: Our Favorite Puffer Jackets

SANCTUARY JUST CHILL CROPPED PUFFA JACKET

BUY IT: SANCTUARY JUST CHILL CROPPED PUFFA JACKET, $199 at Revolve

Article continues below

E-comm: Our Favorite Puffer Jackets

SOMETHING NAVY Faux Leather Puffer Coat

BUY IT: SOMETHING NAVY Faux Leather Puffer Coat, $259 at Nordstrom

E-comm: Our Favorite Puffer Jackets

TOPSHOP Hooded Puffer Jacket

BUY IT: TOPSHOP Hooded Puffer Jacket, $110 at Nordstrom

E-comm: Our Favorite Puffer Jackets

NVLT Funnel Neck Puffer Jacket

BUY IT: NVLT Funnel Neck Puffer Jacket, $59 at Nordstrom

Article continues below

E-comm: Our Favorite Puffer Jackets

PATAGONIA Downtown Waterproof 600-Fill Power Down Jacket

BUY IT: PATAGONIA Downtown Waterproof 600-Fill Power Down Jacket, $279 at Nordstrom

E-comm: Our Favorite Puffer Jackets

THE NORTH FACE Metropolis II Hooded Water Resistant Down Parka

BUY IT: THE NORTH FACE Metropolis II Hooded Water Resistant Down Parka, $289 at Nordstrom

E-comm: Our Favorite Puffer Jackets

UO Mae Hooded Puffer Jacket

BUY IT: UO Mae Hooded Puffer Jacket, $99 at Urban Outfitters

Article continues below

E-comm: Our Favorite Puffer Jackets

ASOS DESIGN Petite ultimate puffer in velvet with funnel neck

BUY IT: ASOS DESIGN Petite ultimate puffer in velvet with funnel neck, $87 at Asos

E-comm: Our Favorite Puffer Jackets

LPA PUFFER JACKET 600

BUY IT: LPA PUFFER JACKET 600, $298 at Revolve

E-comm: Our Favorite Puffer Jackets

Who What Wear™ Women's Puffer Coat

BUY IT: Who What Wear™ Women's Puffer Coat, $45 at Target

Article continues below

E-comm: Our Favorite Puffer Jackets

Glamorous Rainbow Puffer Jacket

BUY IT: Glamorous Rainbow Puffer Jacket, $117 at Shopbop

Gosh, that puffer sure looks good on you. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Top Stories , 2018 Holiday Gift Guide , VG , Life/Style

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Year the Bachelor Stars Were In It For the Right Reasons

The Year Bachelor Nation Was In For the Right Reasons: Why So Many Pairs Found Love

Kristen Bell, The Good Place finale

13 Binge-Worthy Shows to Watch Over Christmas Vacation

E-comm: Shop and Pick Up These Hot Items in Store

Top 7 Shops to Order Online and Pick Up in Store

Jodi Huisentruit

What Happened to Jodi Huisentruit: Inside the Ongoing Search for Answers After an Iowa News Anchor Vanished Without a Trace

Jennifer Lawrence & More Stars Reveal Their Celeb Crushes

Harpers Bazaar Icon Party, Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj's New Boyfriend Gets Her Name Tattooed on His Neck

Danielle Maltby, Paul Calafiore

Paul Calafiore Denies Danielle Maltby's Heated Post-Split Accusations

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.