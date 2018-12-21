Everything You Need to Make Your Guest Room Feel Like a Hotel Room

So you were planning a nice quiet holiday at home, were you?

Surprise, your in laws are in town. Or maybe your besties decided to stay local and want to crash at yours, college style. Regardless, 'tis the season for giving so you've got to be flexible. Your doors are open, but is your guest room ward and welcoming?

To spruce it up and make your guests feel like they're practically staying at a hotel, here's what we recommend you buy ASAP.

UGG SCUFFETTE II SLIPPER

BUY IT: UGG SCUFFETTE II SLIPPER, $85 at Ugg

Classic Bathrobe

BUY IT: Classic Bathrobe, $99 at Parachute

Classic Towel Set

BUY IT: Classic Towel Set, $114 at Parachute

The Bouqs Co. HOLIDAY CHEER Fresh Flowers

BUY IT: The Bouqs Co. HOLIDAY CHEER Fresh Flowers, $66 at the Bouqs Co.

Marpac Dohm Classic White Noise Sound Machine

BUY IT: Marpac Dohm Classic White Noise Sound Machine, $50 at Amazon

SFERRA Grande Hotel Duvet Cover

BUY IT: SFERRA Grande Hotel Duvet Cover, Full/Queen, $230 at Bloomingdales

Diptyque Feu de bois Candle

BUY IT: Diptyque Feu de bois Candle, $99 at Amazon

'Blue Illusion Square I' 2 Piece Framed Acrylic Painting Print Set

BUY IT: 'Blue Illusion Square I' 2 Piece Framed Acrylic Painting Print Set, $49 at Joss & Main

Plank Candleholder

BUY IT: Plank Candleholder, $60 at Joss & Main

Gold Metal Accent Tray

BUY IT: Gold Metal Accent Tray, $79 at Joss & Main

Wire Basket

BUY IT: Wire Basket, $20 at Joss & Main

2 Piece Succulent Plant in Pot

BUY IT: 2 Piece Succulent Plant in Pot, $30 at Joss & Main

Joss & Main Essentials Sea Grass Basket

BUY IT: Joss & Main Essentials Sea Grass Basket, $48 at All Modern

Umbra Hub Accent Mirror

BUY IT: Umbra Hub Accent Mirror, $100 at All Modern

Wade Logan Jameson Full Length Mirror

BUY IT: Wade Logan Jameson Full Length Mirror, $305 at All Modern

Kelly's Geo 33' x 20.4" Wallpaper Roll

BUY IT: Kelly's Geo 33' x 20.4" Wallpaper Roll, $0.96/sq ft at All Modern

Langley Street 3 Piece Decorative Metal Star Wall Decor Set

BUY IT: Langley Street 3 Piece Decorative Metal Star Wall Decor Set, $32 at All Modern

Langley Street 30" Wall Clock

BUY IT: Langley Street 30" Wall Clock, $87 at All Modern

Mercury Row Mcentee 2 Shelf Shelving System with Wire Bracket

BUY IT: Mercury Row Mcentee 2 Shelf Shelving System with Wire Bracket, $55

Umbra Trigg Wall Décor

BUY IT: Umbra Trigg Wall Décor, $30 at All Modern

Langley Street Doonan Upholstered Bench

BUY IT: Langley Street Doonan Upholstered Bench, $177 at All Modern

Kassandra Pouf

BUY IT: Kassandra Pouf, $129 at All Modern

Britannia Cube Ottoman

BUY IT: Britannia Cube Ottoman, $126 at All Modern

Bradford Smooth 100% Cotton Throw Pillow

BUY IT: Bradford Smooth 100% Cotton Throw Pillow, $25 at Joss & Main

Charest Chunky Knitted Acrylic Throw

BUY IT: Charest Chunky Knitted Acrylic Throw, $76 at Joss & Main

So you have room for us too, yes? 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

