Timeless Series Finale: Who Died, Who Saved the World, and Who's Finally Together?

Timeless has officially ended, but not without a few last epic adventures.

Rufus is, of course, alive again, and all it took was for Flynn to sacrifice himself by breaking the timeline rules and going back to end up being Jessica's murderer after all. That took her out of the timeline, and suddenly it was Rufus rushing in to save his pals from being turned in for a reward. To him, Chinatown never even happened.

Flynn, however, ended up going back to 2012 to look after his family, and Agent Christopher confirmed he had died. And that one stuck.