Beyoncé Shares Sweet New Photos of Twins Rumi and Sir Carter

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's twins are getting so big!

The 37-year-old singer posted on her website on Thursday new photos from her recent trip to South Asia, including pics of the couple's 1 and 1/2-year-old son Sir Carter and daughter Rumi Carter, their second and third child.

In one photo, Beyoncé is seen laughing and holding Rumi on a sandy shore as her daughter holds up what appears to be a colorful shell. In another pic, both twins sit in shallow water on a beach, facing the sea.

Beyoncé had earlier this month traveled to India to perform at a pre-wedding event for Isha Ambani, the daughter of India's richest man, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Anand Piramal, the son of Piramal Group's billionaire chairman Ajay Piramal, and Anand Piramal.