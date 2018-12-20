Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 Trailer Promises the "Real Story" Is More Shocking Than the Headlines

Lisa Vanderpump's final season of RHOBH is comin' in hot.

The new trailer for season nine not only shows the usual kinds of drama between the ladies of Beverly Hills, but it also promises that what we're about to see on screen is even more "shocking" than all the rumors that have been making headlines for weeks, about war between LVP and Dorit, or between LVP and Kyle.

"The real story is even more crazy, epic, unbelievable, shocking" the trailer claims, before launching us into clips of lots of arguing, laughing, crying, a wedding, a fire, and some wild Halloween costumes. "A season of lies, a season of heartbreak, a season of betrayal," it then says, showing Ken yelling, "You're a f--king liar! Goodbye Kyle!"