Travis Scott to Perform at the 2019 Super Bowl With Maroon 5

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Dec. 20, 2018 10:31 AM

Fans will be stargazing at some famous faces during the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show. 

Months after Maroon 5 was reported as next year's halftime show headlinersTravis Scott's name has entered the mix. E! News has learned the Grammy-nominated rapper will join the band during the halftime show at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on February 3.

The news comes amid calls for the band to step down from performing in support of quarterback Colin Kaepernick, currently a free agent, who famously protested police brutality and racial inequality by kneeling during the National Anthem at games. 

Photos

Super Bowl 2018: Star Sightings

While Scott and Maroon 5 have not yet collaborated on a track, the 26-year-old Texas native has been celebrating major successes in his career, including his Grammy-nominated album, Astroworld, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. 

According to TMZ, which was first to report the news, their sources say Cardi B and Big Boi are "in talks" to also join the show. 

However, some were not so thrilled about the news. "For what????" rapper Meek Mill tweeted about a headline. "He don't need that he on fire already! Stay strong in this s--t!"

