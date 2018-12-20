Will Smith Wasn't the First Beau Jada Pinkett Smith Brought Home

Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about a past romance.

The Girls Trip star has been married to Will Smith for over 20 years, but the actor wasn't the first man she took home for the holidays. On an upcoming episode of her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, Jada dishes to her daughter, Willow Smith, and mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, about her relationship with former NBA star Grant Hill, which occurred back in the '90s.

"He was the first boyfriend I brought home for the holidays," Jada shares with Willow and Adrienne in a clip from the new episode, posted by People on Thursday.