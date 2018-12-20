Justin Bieber Jokes He Thought He Was Jaden Smith's Boyfriend

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Dec. 20, 2018 8:31 AM

Justin Bieber, Jaden Smith

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Don't be jealous, Justin Bieber.

In November, while onstage at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, the singer's longtime friend Jaden Smith famously professed his love to the event's founder, Tyler, the Creator, saying he was his "motherf--king boyfriend."

"Thought I was your boyfriend," Bieber commented on a photo Smith posted of himself on his Instagram page this week.

"@justinbieber You Know That You Are," Smith replied.

Bieber may have been directly responding to a comment left by, Noah Centineo, star of the Netflix movie To All the Boys I've Loved Before, who hours earlier wrote to Smith, "I love you."

Earlier this week, a 2012 YouTube video showing Centineo at age 16, dancing with fellow actor Jack Griffo to Bieber's song "Boyfriend" while wearing superhero costumes, went viral.

Tyler The Creator, Jaden Smith

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images, Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

When Smith professed his love for Tyler, the Creator onstage, the rapper had responded by wagged his finger in the air and shaking his head before laughing. His reactions led some to believe Smith's statement was a joke.

However, Smith later reiterated his comments on Apple Music Beats 1 Radio, saying "I recently said that Tyler, the Creator is my boyfriend and that's true, so just so you know."

