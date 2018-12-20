You Probably Shouldn't Hire the Cast of Stranger Things To Wrap Your Holiday Gifts

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Dec. 20, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Stranger Things

Netflix

The Stranger Things kids are good at a lot of things—acting, singing, dancing, rapping, joke-telling, etc etc. 

But based on a new video from Netflix, we can now add one thing to the list of things they're not so good at, and that's wrapping Christmas presents. Other than Sadie Sink, who Caleb McLaughlin says is "perfect," the kids of this show struggled a bit when they got together to wrap Stranger Things merch for some lucky super fans. 

Noah Schnapp just appears to be throwing things in a box with no interest in actually wrapping them, and Millie Bobby Brown is much more concerned with putting tape on her costars' noses than anything else. She is, as several of those costars reveal, the worst wrapper of them all. 

But at least Gaten Matarazzo figured out the thing where you don't cut it! 

Photos

Stranger Things Season 3 Everything We Know So Far

As the caption reveals on screen, the whole thing took a lot longer than expected. After all, floss dancing doesn't really help much when it comes to wrapping presents. 

We'd give almost anything for a holiday-themed Stranger Things right now, but alas, we've got to wait until next summer to find out what's happening at the mall, so for now we'll just bask in the festive joy of this video. 

Stranger Things returns in summer 2019 on Netflix. For everything we know about season three, be sure to check out our gallery

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Stranger Things , Netflix , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Andy Samberg

Go Behind the Scenes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Epic Action Movie Promo

Survivor, Season 37 finale

Who Won Survivor: David vs. Goliath?

Josh Flagg Picks a Fight With His Neighbor Sharon Stone

Kit Harington, GOT, Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones' New Promo Is Unlike Anything We've Seen So Far

I Am Jazz, Jazz Jennings

I Am Jazz Gears Up for Gender Confirmation Surgery in Emotional Season 5 Supertease

Laverne and Shirley, Penny Marshall, Cindy Williams

Laverne & Shirley's Cindy Williams Reacts to Penny Marshall's Death

Margaret Josephs, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, RHONJ

Prepare for a Real Housewives of New Jersey Fight That Will Go Down in History

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.