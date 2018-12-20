Gwyneth Paltrow Hangs Christmas Stockings for Ex Chris Martin and Husband Brad Falchuk

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Dec. 20, 2018 5:47 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are celebrating their first Christmas as a married couple this year, but that doesn't mean they're leaving her ex, Christ Martin, out of all the holiday fun.
The actress posted a picture of her seasonal décor on Instagram Wednesday, and fans couldn't help but notice the stockings hanging on her mantle. Not only did she have one for her hubby and two children, Apple (14) and Moses (12), but she also had one for the Coldplay singer. The star, who looked cute and cozy in a gray sweater, captioned the photo with a plug for Goop's holiday gift guide.
However, fans shouldn't be too surprised by Martin's inclusion. After all, the former spouses, who consciously uncoupled after 10 years of marriage in 2014, recently spent Thanksgiving together with their children and significant others, including Martin's girlfriend Dakota Johnson. They've even gone on family vacations together.
"Gwyneth and Chris have the modern family thing down pat and continue to vacation and spend family time together. Especially on holidays, Gwyneth wants nothing more than to be one big happy family and for her kids to be able to celebrate with both of their parents," an insider told E! News. "She is very happy…she and Chris have been able to make this work so well for their kids. Brad and Chris also have a nice relationship....It's very special that they're all able to come together like this and make it work."
Paltrow has spoken about her unique bond with her ex in the past.
"He's like my brother. I'm really close to him," she told Today in 2016. "We're a family. Even though we're not in a romantic relationship, we're a true family and we like to do things to reinforce that we're a family for the children [and] for each other."
However, their relationship wasn't always like this. In the documentary Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams, Martin admits he felt "completely worthless and nothing to anybody" for a whole year after the split.
"I was just like, 'I'm a mess,' really, because I can't enjoy the great things around me. Then, of course, I went through a break-up with Gwyneth," he recalled. "Listen, I'm never going to moan—I'm grateful for everything—but it was pretty touch and go."
Now that they've both moved on, Paltrow and Martin seem happy in their new relationships. Paltrow opened up about life as a newlywed just a few weeks after tying the knot.
"It's fantastic," she told Glamour U.K. for its October issue. "I feel so lucky, and I am so grateful. It's different to be in your mid-40s; do it again and bring all your experience, your pain, your happiness, suffering—everything. It's actually very heartening. I feel very optimistic!"
Looks like this Christmas will be spent as one big happy family!
