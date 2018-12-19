Who Won Survivor: David vs. Goliath?

One of the best seasons of Survivor ever has come to a close.

In the end, it was a David who prevailed, despite a final five of all Goliaths, and it felt pretty correct. Congrats to Nick Wilson!

Kentucky lawyer Nick secured his place in the final three with two immunity wins, leaving the rest of his fellow castaways to scramble. They switched between getting rid of Alison and Davie and Mike, and Angelina was making (totally useless, bad and weird) fake idols just to fool and embarrass Alison, but in the end, there was no beating Nick, even if Mike got a good showing of votes from Christian and Alison and Kara.