Lil Xan Praises Noah Cyrus 3 Months After ''Sloppy'' Breakup

Lil Xan is giving recognition where its due.

The rapper sung his praises for his ex-girlfriend, Noah Cyrus, on Instagram after leaving rehab earlier this month. In the uplifting message, the artist, whose real name is Diego Leanos, praised Noah and singer Billie Eilish for being "some of the best not only female artist but in general coming up rn [sic] !"

His compliments come months after he and Cyrus went through a messy and very public breakup that involved cheating allegations, screenshots and many tears. Lil Xan acknowledged that "things got sloppy," but now that he has completed rehab he is seeing the "world so clear now!"

The 22-year-old added, "everybody stop with all the "your tryna get her back" it's not like that i just don't see the need for drama or fighting and their both genuinely good people!"