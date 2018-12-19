John Legend Spills on Chrissy Teigen's Cooking, Holiday Traditions and Style

It's going to be a Legendary Christmas!

In between concert dates of his A Legendary Christmas Tour, John Legend found some time to bring his holiday cheer and fashion to Fred Segal Sunset, hosting a "A Legendary Shopping Night" on behalf of Ralph Lauren. With his album, fashion collaboration with Ralph Lauren, LVE by John Legend winery and Chrissy Teigen's Cravings: Hunger for More cookbook perfectly placed among festive decorations, the "Bring Me Love" singer made it clear that family is at the center of everything he does, especially during this time of year.

"We love to cook," he told E! News. "We love music. We love it all. The best part [of the holidays] is cooking together and serving our family."

Considering that his wife is a best-selling author of two cookbooks, it's evident that their house is full of good food. However, when it comes to her famous recipes, John has a favorite: "The French onion soup is perfect for winter," he shared.