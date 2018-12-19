Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins Celebrate Their First Christmas Together

Instagram
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Jenner home!
Caitlyn Jenner and her self-described partner Sophia Hutchins are celebrating their first holiday season together in their Malibu home. Sophia gave her thousands of followers a glimpse of the pair's traditional decor that nicely accented the clean white color-theme of the beach house on her Instagram. She revealed their tree was decorated with cute ornaments that Hutchins' grandma had gifted to them recently.
Since their home is beautifully decked out for the holidays, Caitlyn and Sophia decided to host a Christmas party for friends and family on Tuesday night. In a photo taken of the festivities, Sophia and Caitlyn stand together in front of the tall tree and plenty of beautifully wrapped Christmas presents.
The pair is feeling truly blessed to spend the holiday in their Malibu Canyon home after escaping the fires earlier in November.
Sophia and Caitlyn documented the frightening experience on their respective Instagrams as they nervously waited to see if they would be able to return to their shared home. "We had less than 10 minutes, before the flames surrounded us, to pack up a few special belongings and our puppies," the 22-year-old shared in an Instagram video last month. "We got out. We are safe. We don't know the full extent of the damage, but when we left it was not looking good at all."
Luckily, the duo was able to return home with their puppies after a harrowing few days of staying at a "safe house." Caitlyn said they were "very, very lucky" considering the damage to the surrounding landscape.
In addition to returning to their house, the pair is grateful to have each other as partners in life. In an October interview Hutchins sang her praises for the Olympian. "I see we are two souls that are a fantastic match for one another and I feel that we're so blessed to have found each other and to be so supportive of one another in everything that we do and I feel beyond blessed that we've been able to keep it going for the time we've been able to keep it going," she said. "I don't think of the age difference as anything."
The two made their first official public appearance together over the summer when they attended the 2018 ESPYs and were already rumored to be living together. However, Caitlyn didn't address the rumored romance until September, when she told Variety, "We are not going to get into [the rumors]. But we are very close. We do a lot of things together. We're kind of inseparable. We're the best of friends."