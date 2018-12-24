New Year, New You: Give Your Style a Refresh in 2019 With These Looks

  • By
    &

by Alanna Onanian | Mon., Dec. 24, 2018 8:39 AM

by E! & PrettyLittleThing

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

2018 has nearly come and gone, and we're so ready for 2019 to bring some fresh, positive energy into our lives.

What does that mean exactly? Out with the old and in with the new. It's time to relax, chase adventure, try your best, dance in the rain, dream big and do what you love.

We've rounded up some of our favourite new looks from PrettyLittleThing, so that while you're busy working on your New Year's resolutions, we can help you give your style a refresh.

Take a look at the pieces we love most! 

PLT New Year New You

Sleeping Beauty

BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Plus Baby Pink Satin Nightie (£18.00) and PrettyLittleThing Plus Baby Pink Satin Robe (£18.00)

PLT New Year New You

Cruise Control

BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing White Strap Bikini Top (£12.00) and PrettyLittleThing Bright Pink High Leg Bikini (£15.00)

PLT New Year New You

Fitspo Vibes

BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Embroidered Cap (£8.00) , PrettyLittleThing Plus Grey Legging (£15.00) , and PrettyLittleThing Plus Grey Light Sports Bra (£10.00)

PLT New Year New You

Dancin' In the Rain

BUY IT: PLT Diamante Lace Lingerie Set (£25.00) and PrettyLittleThing Green Sequin Side Tape Flared Trouser (£40.00)

 
PLT New Year New You

Star Gazer

BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing Petite Light Pink Embroidered Oversized Hoodie (£22.00) and Petite White Slinky High Waist Cycling Shorts (£12.00)

 

To shop these looks and more, head to PrettyLittleThing.com!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Fashion , PrettyLittleThing

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Wears Sexy Feathered Dress on Night Out With BFF Jordyn Woods

ESC: Best Dressed, Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock Is a Festive Beauty in Red and More Best Dressed Stars

PLT Festive Fits

Let PrettyLittleThing Help You Ring in the New Year with These 3 Festive 'Fits

ESC: Cardi B

Proof Cardi B Will Be the Style Star to Watch This Award Season

Branded: Pretty Little Thing

The Key Pieces You Need to Fulfill Your New Year's Fitness Resolutions

ESC: Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt's Style Is as Sweet as a Spoon Full of Sugar

ESC: Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama Is Golden in $4,000 Thigh-High Boots

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.