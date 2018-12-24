The Heartbreaking True Story Behind Welcome to Marwen

When Mark Hogancamp woke up in an unfamiliar room, his body in terrible pain, he wasn't sure of much.

All he knew was that it was 1985, he was in the Navy, and the room he found himself in had to be on the island of Ibiza in the Mediterranean Sea off the southeastern coast of Spain. The rest? A puzzle.

And even more puzzling? The response when he told the man standing over his bed what year he believed it to be.

"No," the man told him. "It's 2000. Five guys beat you almost to death. You've been in a coma for nine days."

For all intents and purposes, on April 8, 2000, Mark Hogancamp died, the victim of a horrific assault at the hands five men outside a Kingston, N.Y. bar. Nine days later, he rose again. And what he did next, well, it's the sort of thing that gets movies starring Steve Carell made about you.