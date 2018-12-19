Game of Thrones' New Promo Is Unlike Anything We've Seen So Far

You're not the only one who can't wait for the new season of Game of Thrones.

The HBO hit released a new promo on Wednesday, and it's unlike anything fans have seen before. How so? Unlike the last few promos that have teased themes of fire and ice, the new video featured four celebrity super fans who couldn't help but express their enthusiasm for the show. 

The stars included Jimmy Kimmel, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Rodgers and T-Pain—otherwise known as "Jimmy of House Kimmel," "Lady Kristin of House Chenoweth," "Lord Aaron of House Rodgers" and "Sir T, House of Pain."

"Winter is coming," Chenoweth said. 

Each of the celebrities had the opportunity to sit on the coveted Iron Throne.

"I'm thinking about getting one of these in my bathroom," the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host said.

They then got to display their true fandom. The Green Bay Packers quarterback, for instance, summarized the show's plot in 280 characters, and the rapper remixed the show's theme song to be about Twitter. They both also wore a cloak similar to the one donned by Jon Snow.

It shouldn't come as a surprise these stars were recruited for the spot. After all, T-Pain has been known to live-tweet the show, and Rodgers has previously named Daenerys Targaryen his favorite character. 

"What I've done for the throne is to be loyal," T-Pain said. "I named one of my albums The Iron Way."

Near the end of the promo, Rodgers, encouraged fans to re-watch the previous seasons.

"Binge for The Throne," he said. 

However, he wasn't the only one to do so. Sophie Turner, Kit Harington and Maisie Williams also shared a separate promo inviting fans to re-watch the series.

Sadly, fans still haven't seen actual footage from the new season. However, diehards do know some things. The last promo suggested HBO may introduce ice spiders and the new season is set to premiere in April 2019. Fans can also expect to experience all the feels as the show comes to an end.

"You're going to need therapy," Gwendoline Christie recently told E! News.

 

We can't wait for the new season!

