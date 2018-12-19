Game of Thrones' New Promo Is Unlike Anything We've Seen So Far

You're not the only one who can't wait for the new season of Game of Thrones.

The HBO hit released a new promo on Wednesday, and it's unlike anything fans have seen before. How so? Unlike the last few promos that have teased themes of fire and ice, the new video featured four celebrity super fans who couldn't help but express their enthusiasm for the show.

The stars included Jimmy Kimmel, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Rodgers and T-Pain—otherwise known as "Jimmy of House Kimmel," "Lady Kristin of House Chenoweth," "Lord Aaron of House Rodgers" and "Sir T, House of Pain."

"Winter is coming," Chenoweth said.

Each of the celebrities had the opportunity to sit on the coveted Iron Throne.

"I'm thinking about getting one of these in my bathroom," the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host said.

They then got to display their true fandom. The Green Bay Packers quarterback, for instance, summarized the show's plot in 280 characters, and the rapper remixed the show's theme song to be about Twitter. They both also wore a cloak similar to the one donned by Jon Snow.