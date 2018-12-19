How Many Arrests?! Breaking Down Teen Mom 2 Star Jenelle Evans' Drama-Filled Life By the Numbers

by Tierney Bricker | Wed., Dec. 19, 2018 10:12 AM
Save the drama for your mama. Or should we say your Teen Mom?
Since first making her TV debut way back in 2010, Jenelle Evans has found herself making headlines. A lot.
Whether it's because of her dramatic relationships, bitter custody battles and troubles with the law, MTV fans just can't seem to get enough of the reality star, who turns 27 today.
Jenelle has been through a lot in the past eight years, including 10+ arrests and four engagements. And the drama hasn't exactly slowed down, as the trailer for Teen Mom 2's new season features a shocking 9-1-1 call and the possible return of the father of her first child.
Given how much has gone down in Jenelle's life, we're breaking it all down by the numbers...
Marriages: 2
Courtland Rogers
Jenelle's first husband was Courtland, who she married in December 2012 in a quickie courtroom wedding. The couple had been dating for just two months when they got engaged in November 2012.
"Tomorrow we r going to start planning!!" Evans shared on Facebook. "OMG I've never been this happy in my life. It's like a fantasy coming true."
But their newlywed bliss didn't last very long.
In January 2013, Jenelle confirmed she was pregnant. "I missed a few birth control pills, and found out I was pregnant at a doctor's appointment. I was really surprised," she told MTV Act. "This wasn't planned, but it happened, so we're taking it as we go."
But just one week later, Jenelle accused Courtland of physically assaulting her while she was pregnant (she suffered a miscarriage), with her attorney telling us, "She has taken charges out on Courtland Rogers, her husband. The charges are assault on a female with an unborn child."
Brunswick County Jail
She filed four counts of assault on a female and two counts of battery of an unborn child, which he plead guilty to in April of that same year, receiving 24 months' supervised probation.
Jenelle and Courtland were officially divorced in June 2014 after separating in April 2013.
"Thanks everyone for the positive vibes! I'm very happy and feel so free now! Lol," she wrote on Twitter at the time.
David Eason
After the couple met on Tinder in September 2015, David popped the question back in February 2016, giving Jenelle a pear-shaped diamond ring.
"David did an excellent job and I absolutely adore everything about it," Jenelle shared with us. "The engagement was definitely one for the books! His idea was so original and he left me speechless."
David planned a random weekend trip to the mountains, and he proposed after the couple had enjoyed breakfast and a morning hike.
In September 2017, Jenelle and David swapped vows in front of their family and friends, with Jenelle wearing a white ace wedding gown by Martina Liana.
They celebrated with a rustic-themed reception and a cake that was made to look like wood with "D + J" carved into it in the middle of a heart.
Arrests: 15
In 2010, Jenelle was arrested when they allegedly broke into a neighborhood home, as well as for alleged drug possession. After pleading guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia (with the breaking and entering and marijuana possession charges ultimately dismissed), she was sentenced to one year probation.
Jenelle was then arrested in March 2011 on a warrant and booked on two misdemeanors, assault and affray, for her role in a fight, footage of which surfaced on the Internet. While the assault charge was dismissed, she received a 30 day suspended jail sentence and a year of probation after being convicted of affray.
Brunswick County Sheriff's Office
A few months later, Jenelle was arrested for a third time when she violated her probation after she tested positive for marijuana and opiate use during a meeting with her parole officer, the Brunswick County Sheriff's Department confirmed to E! News at the time.
The same police department busted her in January 2012 for allegedly giving "harassing phone calls" and "communicating threats" to her former roommate, Hannah Inman.
Jenelle was released after posting $1,000 bond, and then she tweeted, "I'm free as a biiirrrrddddd :D."
Brunswick County District Court
One week later, she was arrested again, for violating a domestic protection order after she allegedly tried to call her roommate.
By March, her former roommate had dropped the charges against Jenelle.
"COURT IS OVER WITH CHARGES WERE DROPPED WITH THE HANNAH CASE. :) she dropped them," Jenelle tweeted.
But in that same month, her former boss, James Duffy, alleged Jenelle had cyber-stalked him, resulting in another arrest. The charges were eventually dismissed.
Cut to June, when Jenelle and her estranged ex Gary Head were arrested after getting into a fight that turned physical, with Gary being charged with assault on a female, possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of another controlled substance. Jenelle was charged with simple assault, possession of less than one-half ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
In August, all four charges against Jenelle were dismissed in court, while Gary plead guilty to assault. The three other charges against the ex-Marine were dismissed.
In April 2013, Jenelle was arrested for alleged heroin possession, possession of paraphernalia and simple assault on Courtland, who was also arrested on the same charges. Her arrest came just after she responded to a fan on Twitter saying, "I'm SOBER." The charges against Jenelle were eventually dropped.
Then in May, she was arrested in North Carolina after she missed a hearing pertaining to the cyberstalking case. She turned herself in and the charges were dropped.
In August, she failed a court-ordered drug test, resulting in another stint in jail.
Horry County Sherriff’s
Later that same year, in December, a pregnant Jenelle was arrested for "breach of peace" after she got into a dispute with then-boyfriend, Nathan Griffith.
After Evans was released on bond, she tweeted, "Dude u can say what u want. The cops r sooooo annoyed by my neighbor constantly calling the cops on our dog and sh-t."
In early 2015, Jenelle was arrested in Myrtle Beach, S.C. for driving without a license, E! News confirmed at the time. She was fined $237.50, which she paid and was released about two hours later.
"How r u going to suspended my license becuz a seat belt ticket was paid 3 days late back in 2013 ?!" the reality star tweeted after her release. "Soooo the NC DMV suspends my license last month then doesn't tell me?! Niiiiice. Got my license back tho."
Then, in May 2015, Jenelle was arrested for alleged domestic violence against her former fiance, Nathan. The charges were dropped a month later when Nathan informed police he didn't want to press charges.
Finally, that August, she was arrested for the third that year after she allegedly assaulting Nathan's new girlfriend by throwing a glass at her. In 2016, a jury found Jenelle not guilty of assault and battery.
"I'll be happy to tell you first… not guilty," Jenelle tweeted.
Kids: 3
16 and Pregnant's second season documented then Jenelle, then 17, as she prepared to welcome her first son, Jace, who she gave birth to in August 2009, while still trying to maintain her hard-partying ways. His father was her then-boyfriend Andrew Lewis, who she eventually broke up with.
By the following year, Jenelle had signed over temporary custody of Jace to her mother, Barbara Evans, and their custody battle would continue for years. In 2017, Barbara was granted primary custody of Jace, with Jenelle getting visitation rights.
Jenelle Evans/Instagram
"I'm really happy we could get to a decision for Jace but it doesn't change my feelings towards my mom," she shared with E! News at the time. "She still isn't giving up my son to me but I will fight again in the future when the time is right. I'm happy but devastated at the same time that I didn't take it to trial. But in the world of Jenelle, you learn to pick and choose your battles."
Their relationship has definitely had its (televised) ups and downs over the years, but the mother and daughter duo reunited in August 2018 (after Barbara was famously banned from her 2017 wedding).
In June 2014, Jenelle gave birth to her second boy, Kaiser "Kai," with Nathan Griffith, who she started dating in June 2013 after matching on Tinder. After their split in 2015, they engaged in a custody battle, finally reaching an agreement in early 2017.
Jenelle welcomed her daughter Ensley in January 2017, her first child with David, who also has two kids from previous relationships.
She announced the news on social media, posting a picture of her lying in a hospital bed next to David, and wrote, "And she has arrived."
"We are doing great," Evans told E! News exclusively at the time. "It was a quick delivery and only had to push twice. We are already in love with her, and she's so beautiful!"
But in February 2018, Jenelle admitted in an interview on The Brand podcast that she tested positive for THC—a chemical found in cannabis— in her syserm while in the hospital, with Child Protective Services coming to do a wellness check.
"Ensley did not test positive. I did," Jenelle explained.
"They came and did a checkup, and everything [was] fine," she said, adding they closed out the case.
Last year, Jenelle told us she has no plans for a fourth child.
"David and I talked about it one day recently and how complicated things can get with Kaiser and Ensley together. They remind us why we are done," she said with a laugh.
Failed Engagements/Relationships: 3
Aside from her split with Jace's father Andrew, and her two divorces, Jenelle has also endured some bad break-ups with other boyfriends and fiancées.
Jenelle was in a tumultuous on and off relationship with Kieffer Delp for years, with Jenelle accusing him of selling nude photos of her after her boob job in 2012. (In her memoir, she also alleged that the first time she tried heroin was with Kieffer.)
"I'm very depressed but I'll eventually get over it. I just wish I knew who to trust these days," she told E! News. "He was the only one that had them and now they are online. I also have texts of him admitting it."
He allegedly tweeted, "I would have never done it if she didn't brake my heart then talk s--t about me for it."
PAPSFIRST/Splash News
"Yes it's true me and Kieffer r finally split up. I'm done," Jenelle confirmed on Twitter at the time.
Just weeks after one of her splits with Kiefer in May 2012, Jenelle revealed on social media that she was engaged to Gary Head, her ex that she reconnected with during her split with Courtland who supported her through her miscarriage, but she called off their engagement just two weeks later after they got into a bitter argument over a Tiffany necklace.
Jenelle claimed Gary had stolen the $300 necklace. He then tweeted that "her necklace is at her house hidden until I get my ring back."
She briefly reconciled with Kieffer after the engagement to Gary ended, but ended things for good with him when she entered rehab in 2013.
This past August, Kieffer agreed to serve 18 to 36 months in a state correctional facility in exchange for a guilty plea after he was arrested for operating a meth lab.
Jenelle kicked off 2015 with an engagement to Nathan Griffith, her then-boyfriend of two years and the father of her second child, revealing the news on Instagram.
"Oh man! someone's engaged," she captioned a photo of her ring.
MTV
Seasons on MTV: 9
Following her drama-filled stint on 16 and Pregnant, Jenelle became a main cast member on Teen Mom 2, which has aired eight seasons and returns for its ninth season on Monday, Jan. 14.
But in February 2018, her husband David was fired from the show because of his homophobic tweets.
"David Eason's personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV," a network spokesperson said in a statement to E! News. "With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him."
Six months later, Jenelle shared she can't quit the show because she's "locked in" a contract, despite tweeting that she has "lots of offers from many different people" that she has had to turn down.
And during an episode of the MTV realty hit, Jenelle threatened to quit the show over his firing, even skipping the reunion taping to film her own segment "separately" after tension with her cast members.
But David and Jenelle made headlines in October 2018 after it was reported that she called the police to report an alleged attack by him, and that she was hospitalized. No arrests were made, and Jenelle declined the police's offer of an ambulance and made her own way to a hospital to get checked out.
After her 911 call was made public, Jenelle told E! News that the incident was a "drunk and dramatic misunderstanding" and that she and her husband are "totally fine" and were taking time off social media "to focus on ourselves and our family."
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Rehab Stints: 1
In March 2013, after MTV deeming Jenelle "a liability" due to her drug use and assault allegations with Courtland, Jenelle entered rehab.
"The way she's going, she could literally die and MTV will be blamed for it," an insider told us at the time. "They should have just taken away all her Twitters and Facebooks. Whatever."
At the time, her attorney told E! News, "Jenelle is in a rehabilitation treatment facility in North Carolina to address any addiction issues for drug use."
In her 2017 memoir titled Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom, Jenelle opened up about her heroin addiction, which she overcame.
"My first trip was amazing. I won't glamorize the drug by going into the long details of why people love it so damned much. Before I knew it, I was shooting up four or five times a day. I was hooked," she wrote. "The first thing I lost to the drug was my family. I disowned my mother and siblings and friends, but the truth is no one wants to talk to you when they suspect you're a junkie."
