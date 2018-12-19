Bella Hadid Gushes Over Boyfriend The Weeknd in Vogue's 73 Questions

Bella Hadid is "really happy" in her life right now.

The 22-year-old supermodel is the latest celeb to take part in Vogue's 73 questions segment. In her video interview, published Wednesday, Hadid takes Vogue on a tour of a horse stable, feeding animals and hanging with a baby goat in the process. During her chat, Hadid opens up about her life, gushing about her boyfriend, The Weeknd, and revealing her biggest career success.

Hadid and the "Earned It" singer have been going strong since getting back together over the summer. In her interview with Vogue, Hadid says that the person who makes her "laugh the hardest" is her boyfriend. She also smiles big as she says her boyfriend is the most beautiful person she knows.