Michelle Obama and Jimmy Fallon Surprise Elevator Riders and Get the Best Reactions

Michelle Obama and Jimmy Fallon pulled off an epic surprise for Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show.

The former First Lady and the late-night host shocked people getting a tour of New York's 30 Rockefeller Center by having the tourists' elevators stop on the wrong floor and then having the doors open up to the unexpected duo.

Sometimes the elevator doors opened to Obama and Fallon reading his book, Everything Is Mama. Other times the doors opened to them singing at a piano or Obama popping out of a present. Regardless of how the stunt was pulled off, the reactions were always priceless. The tourists screamed, laughed and looked completely stunned. Fallon and Obama also enjoyed a few laughs themselves—except for the time an empty elevator arrived.