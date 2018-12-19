Meghan Markle Reunites With Kate Middleton Amid Feud Rumors

SplashNews.com
by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Dec. 19, 2018 6:57 AM
SplashNews.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton on Wednesday at the royal family's annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.
The Duke of Sussex drove his wife to the event in a black car. The father-to-be looked dapper in a classic suit and tie, and Meghan dazzled in a black ensemble with sparkly diamond earrings. The duchess wore her hair down for the event, straying away from her go-to messy bun updo.
Meanwhile, the Duke of Cambridge drove his spouse in a separate car. Like his younger brother, William looked smart in a suit and tie. Kate also stunned in a bright pink dress and accessorized her look with pearl drop earrings.
Royal admirers were also quick to spot Prince George and Princess Charlotte in the back seats. Although, Prince Louis was likely too young to attend the event. After all, he is only about 8 months old.
They weren't the only royals to attend the soirée. Prince Philip and Princess Anne were also there as were Sophie, Countess of Wessex and her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor. The Princess Royal's husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence was there, as well as were Autumn Phillips, Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall. Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, also joined the royal family members as did his daughter Princess Beatrice.
Queen Elizabeth II hosts the lunch every year before heading off to her Sandringham estate for the holidays.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
The reunion between Meghan, Harry, Kate and William was a significant one as it took place just a few weeks after rumors started spreading that there was tension between the royal family members. The reports seemed to stem from the November announcement that Harry and Meghan are moving out of Kensington Palace, where William and Kate live, this spring and relocating to Frogmore Cottage.
In addition, The Sun recently reported Meghan and Kate had an argument before the royal wedding in May. The outlet, citing a source, claimed Kate allegedly told Meghan not to berate members of her staff. However, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace told the publication "this never happened."
The four are also expected to spend Christmas together with the Queen.
Sadly, this isn't the only rumored family drama surrounding Meghan. Her father, Thomas Markle, also accused the duchess of ghosting him during a recent interview with Good Morning Britain. Her estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle, then defended her father and took a few shots at Meghan on Twitter.
Inside Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Reception: Romantic Speeches, Dazzling Outfits and Sweet PDA
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?