Nick Jonas Is the Third Wheel on Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Date

James Devaney/Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Dec. 19, 2018 5:46 AM
James Devaney/Getty Images
Awkward!
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attended a basketball game at New York's Madison Square Garden on Monday—and his younger brother, Nick Jonas, was the third wheel on their date.
The DNCE singer and the Game of Thrones star packed on the PDA while the Phoenix Suns faced off against the New York Knicks. Sophie cozied up next to her fiancé as they watched the game and tenderly held his arm as she leaned in for a chat. Joe also wrapped his arm around his leading lady and planted a sweet kiss on her forehead. Meanwhile, Nick sat to the side and occasionally looked on at the lovebirds.
Still, all three of them seemed to enjoy the game. Sophie rocked a Knicks T-shirt to show her team spirit and the brothers chatted and cheered, as well. The trio also ate some popcorn, and it looks like the cameras caught Joe thoroughly enjoying the snack.
"Mom I made it," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of him eating his popcorn on the big screen.
"Oh yes you did @joejonas!" the proud parent, Denise Jonas, replied.
Sadly, Nick's new wife Priyanka Chopra did not join them for the outing. However, it looks like the newlyweds will be celebrating together soon. On Wednesday, Nick was spotted arriving in Mumbai. A source told E! News the new Mr. and Mrs. Jonas are celebrating their marriage with another reception this week. The event will take place nearly three weeks after the couple wed in two ceremonies.
James Devaney/Getty Images
Soon, it will be Sophie and Joe's turn to tie the knot.
The two became engaged in October 2017.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?