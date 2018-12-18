Ariana Grande Helps Reenact Classic SNL Skit Days After Pete Davidson's Alarming Note

Davidson made a very brief appearance on SNL this week, just hours after worrying friends and loved ones with his message.

A source told E! News that Grande did in fact go to 30 Rock to see her ex, but he "didn't want to talk to her."

The insider elaborated on the situation and her attempt to talk to him. "She tweeted and reached out. She tried to contact him and rushed to see him. But, he didn't want to talk to her and made it clear," they said. "She has been worried sick, but doesn't know what else she can do."

According to the source, Davidson "was in a very dire place" when he composed the note, but "he has been with friends ever since and they are trying to help him get through this." They added, "He doesn't want to be in contact with Ariana or hear what she has to say."

Although the comedian ceased communication with her, the insider shared, "She will always be there for him in any way that she can."