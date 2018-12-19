I Am Jazz Gears Up for Gender Confirmation Surgery in Emotional Season 5 Supertease

Some pretty big moments are coming up on I Am Jazz season five.

The TLC series returns in just a couple of weeks and finds transgender teen Jazz Jennings preparing for her gender confirmation surgery, but also excitedly dealing with kissing a cute boy and a TV interview that was not what she thought it was.

E! News has your exclusive first look at the season with the above supertease, which shows that there might be more complications during and leading up to the surgery than anyone was hoping for. Jazz says that surgeons haven't figured out yet what approach they're taking, and the doctors refer to her surgery as "experimental" and "the most difficult case" they've encountered.

Plus, she's got multiple people, including a psychic, telling her she's not quite ready, so none of this is going to be easy.