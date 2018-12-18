Selena Gomez Looks Happy and Healthy in First Photos Since Entering Rehab

Selena Gomez is a total snow bunny in the latest photos of the star.

The singer and her friends had a fun day snow tubing in Big Bear, Calif. on Tuesday and Selena was all smiles on the day out.

Besides being a fun field trip to the snow, the outing also served as a Wizards of Waverly Place reunion since former co-star Bailee Madison was there too. The girls struck a pose together in their snow gear for a photo that Bailee later shared to her Instagram.

This is one of the first public outings that Selena has made since leaving a treatment center recently.

The "Wolves" singer entered a treatment facility for anxiety and depression in October after struggling with complications from her kidney transplant. "Selena has been trying really hard recently to remain focused, and not let her health affect her," an insider previously told E! News. "Ultimately, with all of her arising health issues, Selena started to feel super overwhelmed."