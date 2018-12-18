Selena Gomez Looks Happy and Healthy in First Photos Since Entering Rehab

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Dec. 18, 2018 6:05 PM
Selena Gomez is a total snow bunny in the latest photos of the star.
The singer and her friends had a fun day snow tubing in Big Bear, Calif. on Tuesday and Selena was all smiles on the day out.
Besides being a fun field trip to the snow, the outing also served as a Wizards of Waverly Place reunion since former co-star Bailee Madison was there too. The girls struck a pose together in their snow gear for a photo that Bailee later shared to her Instagram.
This is one of the first public outings that Selena has made since leaving a treatment center recently.
The "Wolves" singer entered a treatment facility for anxiety and depression in October after struggling with complications from her kidney transplant. "Selena has been trying really hard recently to remain focused, and not let her health affect her," an insider previously told E! News. "Ultimately, with all of her arising health issues, Selena started to feel super overwhelmed."
Just a week after entering the facility, the source revealed she was "already feeling better than she did last week."
During her time receiving treatment, Selena utilized dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), a type of cognitive-behavioral psychotherapy, which Selena strongly believes in. She told Vogue in 2017, "DBT has completely changed my life," adding, "I wish more people would talk about therapy. We girls, we're taught to be almost too resilient, to be strong and sexy and cool and laid-back, the girl who's down. We also need to feel allowed to fall apart."
This passion she has for the therapy encouraged her to once again seek help for her mental health, according to the source. "She really likes DBT and is a huge advocate of it," the first source told E! News in October. "She wanted to go back. She gets a lot out of doing it."
Gomez also relies a lot on her close friends for support and comfort during times of need. They are so close, in fact, she had them alongside her in a photo shoot for her SGxPUMA campaign. "I don't know what I would be without my friends. They've saved my life, they've been there for me through the thick and thin of it all. I get inspired by a lot of women, I love women," she said in a video for the campaign.
