Selena Gomez Looks Happy and Healthy in First Photos Since Entering Rehab

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Dec. 18, 2018 6:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Selena Gomez, Instagram

Instagram

Selena Gomez is a total snow bunny in the latest photos of the star.

The singer and her friends had a fun day snow tubing in Big Bear, Calif. on Tuesday and Selena was all smiles on the day out.

Besides being a fun field trip to the snow, the outing also served as a Wizards of Waverly Place reunion since former co-star Bailee Madison was there too. The girls struck a pose together in their snow gear for a photo that Bailee later shared to her Instagram.

This is one of the first public outings that Selena has made since leaving a treatment center recently. 

The "Wolves" singer entered a treatment facility for anxiety and depression in October after struggling with complications from her kidney transplant. "Selena has been trying really hard recently to remain focused, and not let her health affect her," an insider previously told E! News. "Ultimately, with all of her arising health issues, Selena started to feel super overwhelmed."

Photos

Selena Gomez's Best Coach Looks

Just a week after entering the facility, the source revealed she was "already feeling better than she did last week." 

During her time receiving treatment, Selena utilized dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), a type of cognitive-behavioral psychotherapy, which Selena strongly believes in. She told Vogue in 2017, "DBT has completely changed my life," adding, "I wish more people would talk about therapy. We girls, we're taught to be almost too resilient, to be strong and sexy and cool and laid-back, the girl who's down. We also need to feel allowed to fall apart."

Selena Gomez, Instagram

Instagram

This passion she has for the therapy encouraged her to once again seek help for her mental health, according to the source. "She really likes DBT and is a huge advocate of it," the first source told E! News in October. "She wanted to go back. She gets a lot out of doing it."

Gomez also relies a lot on her close friends for support and comfort during times of need. They are so close, in fact, she had them alongside her in a photo shoot for her SGxPUMA campaign. "I don't know what I would be without my friends. They've saved my life, they've been there for me through the thick and thin of it all. I get inspired by a lot of women, I love women," she said in a video for the campaign.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Selena Gomez , Controversy , Rehab , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Brad Pitt, Pre-2018 Oscars Party, Gersh Agency

How Brad Pitt Spent His Birthday With His Kids

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra

Tyler Baltierra Says He Doesn't ''Deserve'' Catelynn Lowell While Clarifying Their ''Separation''

Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham Appear to Split as Divorce Case Is Reignited

Gregg Sulkin Takes Jason Kennedy Axe Throwing

Jax Taylor Proudly Shows Off His 42-Pound Weight Loss

Ranking Celebrity Couples From Frosty to Steamy

Astrid Loch, Kevin Wendt

Bachelor in Paradise's Astrid Loch Officially Moves to Canada for Kevin Wendt

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.