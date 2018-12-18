NBC Pulls Major 2018 Wins With Manifest, This Is Us, The Voice and The Good Place

NBC is heading out of 2018 on a high note.

The network led the fourth quarter of the year in the 18-49 demo for the seventh year in a row, thanks to some help from number one primetime show Sunday Night Football, number one entertainment series This Is Us, the top two new series of the season, Manifest and New Amsterdam, and the most watched alternative series, The Voice.

Digitally, The Good Place is leading the pack, with a 38% increase over last year for non-linear ratings. The Good Place and Superstore make up for more than a third of "live plus seven day plus digital" non-linear ratings for the network.