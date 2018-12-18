Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham Appear to Split as Divorce Case Is Reignited

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham's love story may have come to an end... for the second time in seven months.
The celebrity florist has seemingly reignited their divorce case, according to court documents obtained by E! News. On Dec. 13, Leatham filed a preliminary declaration of disclosure, which involves the exchange of financial information typically required of both parties in the initial stages of divorce proceedings.
In May 2018, the Arrow star filed for divorce from Leatham but the couple reconciled just two months later.
All seemed well between Colton and Jeff this past October when they celebrated their wedding anniversary with heartfelt tributes on social media. "I can't remember what it was like before you, and I don't even know how we got here but maybe that's exactly what I needed," the 47-year-old gushed at the time. "Someone who could make me forget where I came from and someone who could make me love without knowing how to fall."
One year prior, the former lovebirds had exchanged vows during a star-studded wedding ceremony, which took place in Palm Springs, Calif. and was officiated by Kris Jenner.
As E! News previously reported, the sudden death of Colton's mom in March caused major turmoil in their marriage. As one source described, Colton, 30, "impulsively ended things with Jeff too soon as a result of his grief.." Additionally, another insider said Colton grew distant from his inner circle and "realized how isolated he'd been from his friends in the time he needed them most."
"Their relationship was never as perfect or romantic as they had publicly portrayed," the source explained.
But by September, the Teen Wolf star and floral designer began wearing their wedding rings more consistently and sources said their relationship had only grown stronger.
"Colton has continued to go through rough patches since his mother's death but he is getting better day by day and as he continues healing from his loss," a source revealed to E! News. "He is realizing that no one will love him like his mother, but no one will love him like Jeff has as well."
Added another source, "They love and care about each other immensely and would love to find a way to make it work."
