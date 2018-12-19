Upgrade Your Kitchen Before Holiday Guests Arrive

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Dec. 19, 2018 3:00 AM
Truth: No matter the occasion, your kitchen always winds up being the main gathering point any time you have people over.
And if you plan on entertaining later this month (with the holidays practically here and whatnot), the state of your kitchen is top of mind. Whether you're a self-proclaimed at-home chef or more of a hands-off kind of cook doesn't really matter. What does matter is sprucing up your kitchen in little ways so that your guests feel welcome. Maybe it's a snazzy new tea kettle, or a fancy marble serving tray. Bascially whatever makes you feel like you're stepping it up—you get the idea.
Here's what's on our list!
BUY IT: Hausman Stoneware 64 oz. Pitcher, $32 at Joss & Main
BUY IT: Fernon Comfort Reindeer Chip and Dip Platter, $29 at Joss & Main
BUY IT: Matthew Christmas Plaid Tablecloth, $24 at Joss & Main
BUY IT: Twine Rustic Holiday 4 Piece Cheese Knife Set, $23 at Wayfair
BUY IT: Genesee 3 Piece Kitchen Canister Set, $45 at Joss & Main
BUY IT: Treasure&Bond Rectangular Wood Serving Board, $59 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: Blendo 256 oz. Beverage Dispenser, $66 at Joss & Main
BUY IT: The Holiday Aisle Paper Snowflakes Coffee Mug, $29 at Wayfair
BUY IT: The Holiday Aisle Overton 4 Piece Glass Assorted Glassware Set, $35 at Wayfair
BUY IT: SMEG 50s Retro Style Electric Kettle, $140 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: Fabric Textile Products, Inc. Christmas Plaid 18" Napkins, $47 at Wayfair
BUY IT: ED Ellen DeGeneres Crafted by Royal Doulton Holiday 3-Section Divided Serving Dish, $35 at Wayfair
BUY IT: MAUVIEL M'héritage - M'150s 10-Piece Copper & Stainless Steel Cookware Set, $1,300 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: LUIGI BORMIOLI 'Crescendo' Decanter, $40 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: NORDSTROM AT HOME Large Hammered Metal Round Tray, $36 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: NORDSTROM AT HOME Golden 2-Piece Salad Serving Set, $39 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: NORDSTROM AT HOME Round Marble Large Pastry Stand, $42 at Nordstrom
Into it, right?
