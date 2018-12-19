Karen Dotrice Opens Up About Her Mary Poppins Returns Cameo: "It Was an Honor"

So how did her cameo come about?

"Well, it had been talked about for a bit but the great thing about the Disney family is precisely that, you are a family," Dotrice shares with E! News. "Once they've embraced you, you're in there forever and they've been so lovely. It's been 54 years! I've been over there a million times and I'm always included in things."

"I've been talking to [producer] Sean Bailey and all these people for years and they said, 'If we do one would you consider?' But I'm getting older, and older, and older (laughs), I'm getting old enough to be the banker myself!" Dotrice says. "It was an honor. It's always being talked about but I'm just so thrilled they did this while Dick [Van Dyke] is still around and as well as Richard Sherman to consult with [composer] Marc Shaiman and talk about the music together."

"The timing is immaculate and that Julie [Andrews] is around to give Emily Blunt her blessing," Dotrice tells E! News. "It all just seems so lovely and tender and dear and God knows, Walt Disney would be giving this his blessing. And even, even, even P.L. Travers would be happy because this is the closest to her book so I think even she would give us a wink from up there."