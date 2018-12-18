Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Can't Agree Over Who Made the First Move

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski see eye to eye on most subjects—except for one.

The couple talked to The Hollywood Reporter in a joint interview and discussed their careers, marriage and working together for the first time. When it comes to their relationship, Krasinski and Blunt are all about supporting each other while also remaining independent.

They worked together for the first time on the potential Oscar contender A Quiet Place, but the former Office star was worried his wife would only take the part he apparently secretly wrote for her out of obligation. Once she read the script, though, Blunt knew it was the role for her. "I couldn't imagine the thought of letting someone else play the part," she explained.

Ecstatic is an understatement for how Krasinski felt when Blunt gave the green light. "It was like she was proposing to me. It was one of the greatest moments in my career," he said.