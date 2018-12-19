Holiday Wishes, Public Apologies and an Abundance of Roses: Offset's Bizarre Campaign to Win Back Cardi B

Subtly doesn't suit Offset. If the Atlanta-based rapper, one-third of trap music's reigning trio Migos, is going to make a gesture, it's going to be grand.

When Cardi B's requested a real proposal following their spontaneous, at-home wedding last fall, he didn't just acquiesce. He whipped out an eight-carat custom teardrop-shaped rock mid-set at Power 99's Powerhouse in Philadelphia, dropping to one knee as nearly 20,000 fans reached for their cell phones.

So when it came time to win the hip-hop queen back, little more than a year later, well, he was going big again. As Cardi headlined the Rolling Loud Festival in L.A. last Saturday, her estranged husband (real name: Kiari Cephus) crashed the stage bearing apologies and a $15,000 display of red and white roses that spelled out Take Me Back Cardi. "I just want to tell you I'm sorry, bruh," he said eloquently as concertgoers once again documented the moment. "In person. In front of the world. I love you. Whatever I gotta do to show you that, I'm there."